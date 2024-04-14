Hamilton driving Ferrari fans 'CRAZY' insists F1 championship rival

A former Formula 1 championship rival has shared his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari in 2025.

For years, Hamilton and Mercedes have been a dominant force in F1, rewriting record books and leaving their competitors in the dust.

The historic duo saw the British driver win six world titles and help the team win eight consecutive constructors' championships.

But after three seasons of struggle at Mercedes since that devastating title near miss in Abu Dhabi in 2021, Hamilton hasn't won a single race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Now, the seven-time champion is all set for a historic move to the Scuderia next season, replacing Carlos Sainz and partnering with Charles Leclerc.

While some fear this dream move might not be the perfect fit many imagine, there's one former rival who's particularly excited by the prospect.

Massa excited at new Ferrari partnership

The rivalry between Hamilton and Felipe Massa is etched in F1 folklore. The 2008 season, in particular, was a rollercoaster, with Massa denied the title by a single point.

More recently, the Brazilian has filed a lawsuit against the FIA, Formula One Management and Bernie Ecclestone to try and claim that 2008 title, as he believes he is the 'rightful' 2008 champion due to comments made by Ecclestone about the 'Crashgate' incident.

However, despite their rivalry, Massa has shared his thoughts on the potential impact of the Hamilton-Ferrari duo.

"For next year it will be a big change in Ferrari with Lewis deciding to move from Mercedes," Massa told talkSPORT.

"I think that's really nice, it's really interesting. Even for the marketing. Everyone is talking about that.

"It will definitely be nice to see Lewis with the red suit in the red car.

"I think the fans are getting crazy for that. I hope that he can have a competitive car because Ferrari haven't had the right car to fight Red Bull. Let's see if they are going to make it.

"And also let's see how it's going to be with Lewis driving for Ferrari, it will be interesting to see him with Charles. It will be a good battle between them.

"But I'm happy, it will be nice for Formula 1, it will be nice for the sport as well."

