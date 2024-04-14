Ricciardo admits regrets after hoodwinking fans

Daniel Ricciardo's interactions with fans take a surprising turn as the Aussie driver revealed he sometimes has second thoughts.

Formula 1 drivers are some of the most recognisable athletes in the world, and their legions of fans are always eager for a quick interaction, a selfie, or an autograph.

While it undoubtedly comes with the territory, constant attention can wear thin, especially for someone like Ricciardo, whose infectious grin and playful personality have cemented him as a fan favourite in the sport.

He's the guy who cracks jokes on team radio, celebrates with shoey drinks, and embodies the spirit of 'good vibes only.'

But even the Honey Badger needs his space sometimes, and it seems he's developed a rather unique - and slightly mischievous - way of dealing with the constant attention.

Daniel Ricciardo is the joker of the paddock

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled to hit form

Ricciardo admits lying to fans

In a recent episode of the "Never Have I Ever" series on F1's official YouTube channel, Ricciardo made a surprising confession.

When asked, "Never have I ever pretended to be someone else," the Australian driver sheepishly raised his hand.

"Sometimes if someone’s like, ‘are you that race car [driver]?’ I’m like, 'nah, I get that a lot'," Ricciardo revealed.

"And they’ll walk away, and I’ll be like ‘ah I feel kind of bad.'

"Sometimes I’ll go up to them and be like ‘no it’s me', but other times I’m like ‘ah too hard.'"

