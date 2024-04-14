Ricciardo admits regrets after hoodwinking fans
Ricciardo admits regrets after hoodwinking fans
Daniel Ricciardo's interactions with fans take a surprising turn as the Aussie driver revealed he sometimes has second thoughts.
Formula 1 drivers are some of the most recognisable athletes in the world, and their legions of fans are always eager for a quick interaction, a selfie, or an autograph.
READ MORE: Brundle reveals 'perfect' F1 driver to partner Verstappen at Red Bull
While it undoubtedly comes with the territory, constant attention can wear thin, especially for someone like Ricciardo, whose infectious grin and playful personality have cemented him as a fan favourite in the sport.
He's the guy who cracks jokes on team radio, celebrates with shoey drinks, and embodies the spirit of 'good vibes only.'
But even the Honey Badger needs his space sometimes, and it seems he's developed a rather unique - and slightly mischievous - way of dealing with the constant attention.
READ MORE: Red Bull boss Horner beaten by F1 NEMESIS as new rich list unveiled
Ricciardo admits lying to fans
In a recent episode of the "Never Have I Ever" series on F1's official YouTube channel, Ricciardo made a surprising confession.
When asked, "Never have I ever pretended to be someone else," the Australian driver sheepishly raised his hand.
"Sometimes if someone’s like, ‘are you that race car [driver]?’ I’m like, 'nah, I get that a lot'," Ricciardo revealed.
"And they’ll walk away, and I’ll be like ‘ah I feel kind of bad.'
"Sometimes I’ll go up to them and be like ‘no it’s me', but other times I’m like ‘ah too hard.'"
READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo net worth: How Olympic feature and 'unapologetic' brand have built wealth
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo admits regrets after hoodwinking fans
- 6 minutes ago
Bolshy Hamilton race CALL which underlines potential to spark Ferrari
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton woes continue after latest slump as F1 RETIREMENT hinted by major star
- 1 hour ago
EXCLUSIVE: F1 record holder reveals Verstappen has changed every drivers' racing style
- 2 hours ago
Key Red Bull F1 figure gives honest Verstappen opinion after team split
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton driving Ferrari fans 'CRAZY' insists F1 championship rival
- Today 17:57