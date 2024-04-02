'Clever' Norris move that damaged Red Bull and Mercedes hopes revealed

Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham believes that McLaren star Lando Norris has been 'clever' in making a certain career choice.

Norris has enjoyed a good start to the 2024 season, picking up two solid points finishes in the first two races, before claiming a stunning podium last time out at the Australian Grand Prix.

The young Brit sits sixth in the drivers' championship, and is hoping to use 2024 as an opportunity to claim his first race victory in Formula 1, with his much-improved McLaren team.

McLaren started 2023 as one of the slowest teams on the grid but, following an impressive turnaround throughout last year, find themselves as the most likely candidate to challenge the 'big three' teams of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris share a fantastic partnership

Lando Norris signed a new contract in January

Norris out of contention for Mercedes

The Woking-based outfit's driver lineup is one of the most-envied on the entire grid, and will remain the same throughout the new regulation changes that are due to come in 2026, after both Norris and Oscar Piastri signed new contracts.

Norris in particular had been the subject of much interest from the likes of Red Bull, and with Lewis Hamilton's shock switch to Ferrari announced just after Norris signed a new deal, would surely have been the favourite to replace the seven-time champion.

When asked whether she believed Norris had blocked his own chances of winning a world championship at Red Bull or Mercedes, Pinkham told the F1 Nation podcast: "I don't think so. I think it's a really smart move."

"McLaren are going in the right direction and they continue to do so. He played down their chances at the start of the season. I know they lack pace in a straight line. He was frustrated in Saudi.

"But there is something so important about being loyal to a team, sticking to a team, moulding that team around you. Lando has been clever, in that respect.

"I'd love to see him in the Red Bull. That would be great to see him perform alongside Max (Verstappen), but everything is a risk. You make the wrong move at the wrong time in your career and it can change everything. I think (Norris has been) smart."

