F1 News Today: Incredible Stroll race win error revealed as driver UNCOMFORTABLE with Netflix

TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson has revealed a mishap during an official Formula 1 race may have led to Lance Stroll picking up the first grand prix victory of his career (sort of).

F1 star admits discomfort with Netflix at difficult stage in career

Liam Lawson has hinted that the Netflix cameras are difficult to face when the pressure ramps up on track in Formula 1.

Leclerc claims Ferrari had chance to WIN Saudi Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc has revealed where he believes he lost a shot at winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which was won by Max Verstappen.

Schumacher calls Horner 'not popular' amid 'BIZARRE' comments

Ralf Schumacher has shared his views on Christian Horner’s response to the ongoing saga which surrounds the Red Bull team principal.

Verstappen gives BRUTAL take on politics in sport

Amid growing tensions at Red Bull, Max Verstappen has established his stance on whether sports and politics should mix.

