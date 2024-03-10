Stunning verdict made on Horner future as Hamilton blasts F1 over Red Bull affair - GPFans F1 Recap

Jos Verstappen has revealed his expectations on Christian Horner's future at Red Bull having fallen out with the team principal in recent weeks.

Hamilton BLASTS F1 over handling of Horner controversy

Lewis Hamilton has blasted the handling of the investigations into Christian Horner as ‘disappointing’ and ‘not a good look for the sport.’

Marko makes MAJOR announcement on Red Bull future after crunch talks

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has spoken out about rumours of a potential suspension from the team, following a meeting in Saudi Arabia.

'The audacity' - Christian Horner Mother's Day post leaves fans stunned

Fans have been left shocked after Christian Horner decided to leave his Instagram comments on in a Mother’s Day inspired post for wife Geri Halliwell.

Norris escapes F1 jump start punishment thanks to bizarre 'loophole'

McLaren's Lando Norris appeared to gain a head start on his competitors at the start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, without being given a penalty.

