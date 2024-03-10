Stunning verdict made on Horner future as Hamilton blasts F1 over Red Bull affair - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

Jos Verstappen has revealed his expectations on Christian Horner's future at Red Bull having fallen out with the team principal in recent weeks.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton BLASTS F1 over handling of Horner controversy

Lewis Hamilton has blasted the handling of the investigations into Christian Horner as ‘disappointing’ and ‘not a good look for the sport.’

➡️ READ MORE

Marko makes MAJOR announcement on Red Bull future after crunch talks

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has spoken out about rumours of a potential suspension from the team, following a meeting in Saudi Arabia.

➡️ READ MORE

'The audacity' - Christian Horner Mother's Day post leaves fans stunned

Fans have been left shocked after Christian Horner decided to leave his Instagram comments on in a Mother’s Day inspired post for wife Geri Halliwell.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris escapes F1 jump start punishment thanks to bizarre 'loophole'

McLaren's Lando Norris appeared to gain a head start on his competitors at the start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, without being given a penalty.

➡️ READ MORE

