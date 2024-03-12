Verstappen gives BRUTAL take on politics in sport

Amid growing tensions at Red Bull, Max Verstappen has established his stance on whether sports and politics should mix.

After an internal investigation into Christian Horner’s conduct, the position of Red Bull's star driver and other key figures within the team are looking less certain.

Verstappen enjoyed another dominant display at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, taking his second race win of the season, tallying a total of 100 podiums over his career, a statistic in which he is seventh on the all-time list.

The Dutchman has now won nine consecutive races, and 19 of the last 20, with the three-time world champion the holder of multiple records in the sport.

Max Verstappen at the Saudi Arabian GP 2024

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner

Verstappen calls for a separation between sports and politics

During the post-race press conference, Verstappen was asked how he felt about his first century of podiums.

“It's 88 missed podiums! No, of course, very happy with that. But I'm not really a guy, you know, looking at the stats. So I'm just happy to hit 100,” he said.

Verstappen was also asked about alleged sportswashing and greenwashing in the Gulf, with the three-time world champion giving a rather democratic answer on the general state of the planet.

“I think It's very important that sport is sport, politics are politics. Sometimes people like to be in the middle of it. I prefer to just focus on sport.

Max Verstappen was speaking in a press conference

“At the end of the day, every single country has their own flaws, but also positive sides. And we are not going to change the world at the end of the day as a sport, but we try to share positive values.

“I do think that since we have been here already there have been some really nice positive changes and you have to respect that and sometimes you know it takes a bit longer in some countries.”

