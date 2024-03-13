Leclerc meets pop sensation in WHOLESOME moment

Charles Leclerc has met who he called his 'number one' singer, giving the pop sensation a special Ferrari-themed gift.

The Monegasque driver has long been a fan of music, and has some musical talents of his own, recently releasing an EP alongside pianist Sofiane Pamart.

READ MORE: Hamilton demands 'BIG changes' amid Mercedes frustration

On top of this, Leclerc released three songs last year, displaying his piano-playing talents with songs that portrayed his feelings during certain race weekends, including Miami and the Australian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari star has over 450,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and has amassed over 11 million listens on one of his songs, proving that he has more to offer than just his supreme driving talents.

Charles Leclerc is a talented musician

Charles Leclerc has had a strong start to 2024

Leclerc's musical friends

Now, the 26-year-old has met up with singer-songwriter Ultimo, an Italian pop sensation whose real name is Niccolo Moriconi.

Ultimo took to Instagram to show off his meeting with Leclerc, who presented him with a signed Ferrari top calling the singer his 'number one'.

The Monegasque driver is also known to be a fan of the likes of Maneskin, Lazza and Eros Ramazzotti, other famous Italian musicians and bands who may not be too happy to hear that Ultimo is Leclerc's number one.

Leclerc has been with Ferrari since 2019, and is fully embracing the Maranello culture. His team-mate for next season, meanwhile, is also known to be a huge fan of music, with a Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc collaboration potentially on the cards.

READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 pundit tips KEY Red Bull figure to join Hamilton at Ferrari

Related