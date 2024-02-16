F1 star to release collaboration with famous musicial figure

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has taken a step further into the world of music after revealing a collaboration with French pianist Sofiane Pamart, with an EP featuring four songs set to drop overnight.

The pair have been friends for some time, while Leclerc's musical talents came to wider attention when he released some piano tracks of his own last year.

His talent for playing the piano is mixed with his 'feelings felt' while racing with tracks including 'MON23', 'MIA23' and 'AUS23' proving to be a big hit with his fans.

Now, the 26-year-old has teamed up with Pamart to reveal what he has been working on over the winter break, in a special feature that is sure to inspire envy in soon-to-be team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who is also into his music.

READ MORE: F1 boss makes BOLD Ricciardo prediction ahead of new season

Charles Leclerc possesses many interesting talents

Charles Leclerc is soon to be team-mates with Lewis Hamilton

Leclerc showcases his many talents

In a post on his Instagram story, Leclerc revealed the news, giving fans just 12 hours to prepare themselves for the sweet, mellow tones of the pair's incredible talent.

"I have enjoyed every second of this moment," Leclerc revealed.

"During the off-season I got in a studio for two days together with Sofiane and we worked on four songs that will be released tonight at midnight.

"I'm soooo proud of the result. We'll also be releasing vinyls that you can pre-order on the link below, for a limited time only.

"We'll also release the piano scores of the songs. I hope you will love all of it."

READ MORE: Hamilton, Horner and High Stakes: How fans fell back in love with F1