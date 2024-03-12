Schumacher calls Horner 'not popular' amid 'BIZARRE' comments
Ralf Schumacher has shared his views on Christian Horner’s response to the ongoing saga which surrounds the Red Bull team principal.
Horner was accused of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague last month but was cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation into the matter.
He was allowed to continue conducting his normal duties as CEO and team principal of Red Bull, but the intense media coverage around the matter has left him wanting to move on from the situation sooner rather than later.
The Brit also blames an alleged leak of files relating to the issue for delaying the process of moving on, and that it has also affected his family.
Schumacher labels Horner response 'bizarre'
Ralf Schumacher finds his response to the situation to be confusing, labelling the ordeal as ‘bizarre’ on Sky Germany.
“But honestly, what he says is a bit bizarre,” said Schumacher. “I understand that he wants to save his skin and of course you can see that he is not popular.
“When you look at where all the storm comes from, a mailing list with over 200 important email addresses, it was unbelievable. He hasn't made himself many friends with his behaviour.”
With two weeks before the Australian Grand Prix, there is plenty of time for the media storm surrounding the matter to calm down.
Horner will be fully focused on ensuring his team are well placed to achieve their third consecutive 1-2 finish to open the Formula 1 season.
