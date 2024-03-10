close global

Bearman gives verdict on replacing Sainz at Australian Grand Prix

Ollie Bearman has been reflecting on his chances at a second Formula 1 race weekend at the Australian Grand Prix in two weeks.

The Brit became the third youngest driver in the sport’s history at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as he racked up a seventh placed finish while driving for the Ferrari team in Jeddah.

At one of the trickiest tracks on the calendar, he exuded confidence from lap one and put his name in the running for a future seat on the grid.

Unsure whether he will be called back into action at Melbourne in two weeks’ time, the Formula 2 driver can be proud of his performance.

Carlos Sainz who Ollie Bearman replaced
Ollie Bearman shined at the Saudi GP
Ollie Bearman may have a shot at F1 for 2025

Bearman proud of efforts

Reflecting on his chances at driving again, he told Sky Sports that the decision wasn't his 'to make'.

“It was a great race,” he said. “I loved every moment but the weekend was too short. It was over too quickly, so now I’m back down to earth, back down to reality but no, I think I did a good job out there.

“Carlos is looking well so I’m glad he’s having a good recovery. At the end, it’s not my decision to make. If he feels good and I hope he does, then he’ll be in the car in Melbourne.

“At the end, it’s his car, it’s his championship so I hope the best for him.”

A Formula 2 will race at Melbourne for the first time ever this year, meaning that Bearman will be on hand to fill in if required for the Scuderia.

If not, his attention will turn to making a run at the championship with Prema, who have struggled with the new era of technical regulations so far.

