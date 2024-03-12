Leclerc claims Ferrari had chance to WIN Saudi Grand Prix
Leclerc claims Ferrari had chance to WIN Saudi Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc has revealed where he believes he lost a shot at winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which was won by Max Verstappen.
The Monegasque driver finished third after a lonely race, where he sat in no man's land at the top of the F1 pack.
READ MORE: Marko casts HUGE Mercedes move verdict after Wolff offer
Both Red Bull drivers were too quick for him to catch, and the race stagnated at the front as the pace was controlled.
It all could have been very different if Leclerc was ahead of both Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez in the first instance, but after falling behind, he was never able to close the gap again.
READ MORE: Hamilton demands 'BIG changes' amid Mercedes frustration
Leclerc shares Saudi verdict
Speaking about what denied him a shot at victory in Saturday’s race, he pointed to tyre warm up as an issue in Jeddah.
“The DRS, I don't think that's where we are lacking at the moment,” he said. “But of course we'll have a further analysis after this weekend to understand exactly what are still our weaknesses and try to update them since last race.
“However, I don't think tyre degradation was a thing. It was more about tyre warm-up and we struggled a bit more to bring them to the right temperature in order to push," he continued.
“This made it also a bit more difficult because I had to overtake cars during my warm-up, and that was a bit trickier for us than for them.
“That's where they pulled the gap, which then stayed more or less stable towards the end, but that was too late for us to put them under any pressure.”
The approaching European leg of the season should provide the Maranello based outfit with an opportunity to upgrade and develop their car.
That doesn’t mean that Red Bull will be resting on their laurels either, but they are well poised to challenge across the next few months at tracks that suit their package much more than either Bahrain or Jeddah did.
READ MORE: Wolff admits SHOCK Verstappen Mercedes swoop rests on crucial move
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Jeremy Clarkson reveals HUGE race error that crowned Stroll winner
- 58 minutes ago
Leclerc claims Ferrari had chance to WIN Saudi Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Schumacher calls Horner 'not popular' amid 'BIZARRE' comments
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen gives BRUTAL take on politics in sport
- 3 hours ago
Newey in danger of F1 AXE over Red Bull concerns
- Today 17:57
Ferrari keen to POACH key technical staff from rival team
- Today 16:57