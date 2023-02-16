Hamilton sure Mercedes have cracked it as Ferrari get chilling warning - GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Thursday 16 February 2023 22:59

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes have nailed it with their new W14 car as the team looks to bounce back from its painful 2022 season. Read more here...

Ferrari told they must be ‘perfect’ to beat Verstappen

As the dust settled on that spectacular Ferrari launch, the Scuderia were brought back down to earth by a chilling warning from a very local source. Read more here...

Mick Schumacher teases 2024 return

Mick Schumacher says there has already been interest in him returning to the F1 grid permanently in 2024. Read more here...

Norris can rule the world WITH McLaren - Zak Brown

Lando Norris has been told that he can achieve his dream of becoming an F1 world champion without leaving McLaren. Read more here...

Fans sent into a frenzy as feisty Drive To Survive Season 5 trailer drops