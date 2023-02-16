Paul Macdonald

Thursday 16 February 2023 10:25 - Updated: 10:59

Mick Schumacher has claimed that he is relaxed about his options for the 2024 season, and hinted that there has already been 'interest' in him returning to the grid permanently.

Schumacher raced for Haas for two seasons before being released from his contract at the end of last year, to be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg.

As a result the German was picked up as a reserve driver to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes for the coming season.

But speaking to the media after the recent launch of the Mercedes W14, Schumacher said that he hoped that his experience and also the knowledge he can pick up working with Mercedes will put him in a strong position to regain a permanent seat.

He said: "Well, there’s obviously no guarantee [for 2024], but I’m in a comfortable position where I feel I can learn, I can extract the maximum from this year even though I’m not driving.

“But with the results I’ve shown in the junior categories, but also in F1, I’m sure there will be opportunities. Over the winter a few people have already mentioned that there is interest, so in that sense I’m not too worried.”

Schumacher's Mercedes responsibilities revealed

The 23-year-old also clarified what his role and responsibilities will be as part of the Mercedes set up, and hopes that his experience with driving for Haas last season will aid him in the simulator.

He said: “Firstly, I do have the experience of driving last year’s car, which is the new generation. That means the approaches that I will have in the simulator will be very similar to the ones the racing drivers will have on track.

“In terms of that direct comparison, I will be able to talk about time models, talk about how the car behaves or should behave and therefore will be able to change and adapt the simulator pretty quickly.

“Hopefully with that in mind, we’ll be able to give the team reliable feedback, but also a set of options that will work in the track.”

