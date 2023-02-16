Ferrari need 'perfection' to beat Red Bull in 2023

Paul Macdonald

Thursday 16 February 2023 11:40 - Updated: 12:24

Ferrari will have to be perfect and have no room for mistakes if they are to challenge Red Bull in 2023, the president of the ACI has stated.

Despite a strong start, Ferrari ended 2022 well behind the pace of Red Bull, and Damiani feels that even with improvements in the car, there is absolutely no space for further errors of the type that caused them issues throughout the year.

Speaking to the Rai Parlamento podcast, he said: "[Max] Verstappen is a very difficult driver to beat, especially with this Red Bull team.

"Ferrari must be extremely competitive, they must not allow themselves the luxury of making any mistakes, because they have very good drivers but the team must be perfect to return to win."

But Damiani was confident in the approach of new supremo Frederic Vasseur and also heaped praise on the renewals of both the Monza and Imola Grands Prix, adding that both tracks are expecting upgrades ahead of next year.

He added: "His [Vasseur] is a very complex task, but I am convinced that thanks to his experience Ferrari will be able to do great things."

On the races: "They represent a great victory for the country. Monza is the history of Formula 1 and Imola is also excellent. Renovation works are planned for both for 2024 circuits that will be more beautiful, and hospitable."