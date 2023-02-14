Brundle picks out 2023 F1 car he believes looks best

Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 14 February 2023 08:28

Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has picked out the car he believes is the best-looking one ahead of the new season.

It's perhaps a premature selection with Ferrari, Mercedes and Alpine still to launch their challengers for the 2023 campaign but the Sky Sports guru reckons the McLaren MCL60 will be tough to beat.

The model celebrates the team's 60th anniversary and is resplendent in papaya.

In a post bemoaning the number of cars with naked carbon fibre designs – a technique by used by teams to save on weight – Brundle picked out the McLaren car his favourite.

He said: "This is the car which will stand out best trackside and on TV.

"It’s not Ayrton Senna’s crash helmet in a red Day-Glo and white McLaren, or the 2009 Brawn, or the 1991 7-Up Jordan, but it’s likely the best we’ve got in this naked carbon fibre era!"

It comes after he praised Alfa Romeo's livery for the new campaign last week, but admitted their car will be tough to spot on TV when he commentating.

Ferrari unveils its car on Tuesday, the Mercedes launch is on Wednesday and Alpine sign us off for launch season on Thursday.

The gorgeous McLaren MCL60

