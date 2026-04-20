Changes were proposed at a meeting between the FIA and the drivers

A meeting between F1's drivers and the FIA took place on Friday to discuss changes to the energy management and deployment rules.

All new power units were introduced for the 2026 season with a 50-50 split between the internal combustion engine and electrical power, which has, as a result, meant that drivers are more concerned with harvesting energy for deployment around a lap.

To ensure they have enough energy, drivers have had to adapt their driving style and are instead lifting and coasting or 'superclipping' at corners. A majority of the F1 grid have been critical of this change, with four-time champion Max Verstappen branding the new way of racing as artificial and is clearly lacking enjoyment in the racing series.

Article continues under video

On top of their distaste for the new regulations, drivers are also concerned with safety following Ollie Bearman's 50G crash at the Japanese Grand Prix last time out. Bearman approached a slowly moving Franco Colapinto, who was at a different stage of energy deployment and 50km/h slower than his rival, with the Haas star having to swerve off track to avoid a collision.

These concerns were the subject of a meeting with the FIA on Friday, with Planet F1 reporting that a leading proposal had been made to reduce the maximum harvestable energy around a lap from 8.5mJ.

While this will lead to slower lap times, it also means that drivers will not require the unusual techniques to harvest energy. There has also been another proposal to increase the superclipping harvesting rate to 350kW, which would reduce the duration of the top-speed bleeding.

The meeting was said to be 'extremely positive' between the FIA and the drivers, with common ground reached over potential rule tweaks.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen stunned by Mercedes issue, team boss admits role unsustainable

Will these F1 rule tweaks take place then?

These changes however, are not guaranteed. Another meeting will take place on Monday with team figures, during which these measures will be voted upon. Any changes first require approval from the F1 Commission before going to the World Motor Sport Council for ratification.

On the grounds of safety, however, the FIA has the power to override and mandate the changes regardless of the outcome of any vote.

Speaking to the media after the meeting GPDA director and Mercedes F1 star George Russell explained: "This break offered a good opportunity for everyone to go around that loop.

"The FIA has been in a lot of comms with a handful of drivers, and that’s been sort of collective, and at least from the FIA technical standpoint, it’s probably the closest relationship we’ve had with them in numerous years. So that’s very positive to see.

"There will be a compromise somewhere because, right now, the cars are set up to produce the fastest lap times possible, which is leading to this lift and coast driving style and a bit of energy management here and there, but there’s a lot of low-hanging fruit.

"For example, the minus 350-kilowatt superclip is a no-brainer, and that already, in itself, is going to avoid a lot of lift and coast.

"There are other small parts of the regulation that say you can only derate the engine at a certain rate, so on a very short straight, there isn’t enough time to go from 350 kilowatts to a superclip because the straight is too short.

"Some small changes around these regulations will have a major improvement for the overall sort of driving experience."

F1 2026 Regulations: Every new rule and car change explained

Related