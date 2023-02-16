Stuart Hodge

Thursday 16 February 2023 17:15 - Updated: 17:43

If the final trailer is anything to go by, Season 5 of the hit F1 docuseries Drive To Survive will once again have fans gripped in the countdown to the 2023 season.

Netflix released 1 minute and 56 seconds of edge-of-the-seat tension and drama on Thursday afternoon to get fans old and new at fever pitch ahead of the season premiere.

There are now just eight days until Season 5 drops, right in the middle of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday February 24.

What’s in the final trailer, and watch it now

That final trailer teases some of the terrific storylines and moments, including:

* Max Verstappen returning to the series after his much-publicised concerns about the way drivers are portrayed on the streaming platform.

* Christian Horner on how the best way to become unpopular, is to win.

* F-bombs galore, including of course Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner, who has become a cult hero thanks to the hit show. And fittingly, from Daniel Ricciardo.

* Zak Brown and the McLaren brass discussing the need to consider making a change. We know how that turned out.

* The struggles endured by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes during a season beset by porpoising misery.

* Charles Leclerc telling the cameras: “I am confident, I know how much work we’ve done”. Obviously an early-season quote…

* The agony and tension in the Alfa Romeo garage at Silverstone after that horrific British Grand Prix crash involving Zhou Guanyu.

You can watch the trailer by hitting the embed right below with now just over one week to go until you can binge on the whole glorious season. Tick, tick….