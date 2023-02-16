Paul Macdonald

Zak Brown is convinced that Lando Norris can meet his ambition of winning the F1 driver's championship by staying with McLaren.

Norris finished in seventh position in 2022 but hugely outperformed team-mate Daniel Ricciardo and has made no secret of his ambition to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

The 23-year-old, who will be partnered by newcomer Oscar Piastri for the 2023 season, is very much 'the best of the rest' on the grid, but according to Brown, Norris can continue to develop and ultimately challenge Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull for the top spots.

The McLaren CEO said to Sky Sports: "At the end of the day, he does want to win the world championship. So do we, we're on this journey together so I know there's some noise around but he knows what the game plan is.

"For sure, we all want to be winning races and competing for the championship in the not too distant future and so as long as we do that, I'm sure we'll be racing together for a long time.

The 2023 McLaren was revealed this week

"I think we want to finish the story that we've started, which is coming to Formula 1 and win the world championship with us. So we've got time."

The countdown to the first race is on, with the Bahrain International Circuit preparing to start the 2023 season on March 5.