F1 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Finally, the much-anticipated opening race of the 2024 F1 season is here, and it's three-time world champion Max Verstappen who will get his season underway from pole.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz claimed the second and fourth positions on the grid, with George Russell just about managing to split them.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, in his final year at Mercedes before he joins Ferrari in 2025, had to settle for the eighth spot. Don't expect him to finish the race there, though.

The underdog championship hopefuls at McLaren, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, find themselves starting in the seventh and eighth positions, setting the stage for an intriguing and competitive first race of 2024.

Friday's qualifying hinted at a promising start to what we anticipate will be a more fiercely contested season in 2024, compared to the somewhat lacklustre competition in 2023.

Max Verstappen starts his 2024 campaign at the front of the grid

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are on the first and second rows respectively

Lewis Hamilton has a mountain to climb from P9

So, for the very first time in 2024, here is your full starting grid!

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

3. George Russell [Mercedes]

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

5. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

7. Lando Norris [McLaren]

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

9. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

10. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

11. Yuki Tsunoda [RB]

12. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

13. Alex Albon [Williams]

14. Daniel Ricciardo [RB]

15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

16. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]

17. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]

18. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

