McLaren drivers joke about 2024 season expectations

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have joked about McLaren's expectations for the new season, ahead of this weekend's first race in Bahrain.

The papaya team are expected to challenge for podiums and race wins in 2024, and showed promising pace - particularly Norris - in qualifying for the first race.

Norris recently signed a new contract to see him through at least 2026 with the team – committing to the hunt for his first win and championship with them.

Piastri is in a similar boat and will be paired with Norris for at least the next three seasons courtesy of a contract earned in a stellar rookie season.

Lando Norris enters his sixth season with McLaren in 2024

Oscar Piastri drives the new MC38 around the Bahrain circuit

McLaren boss Zak Brown has tied down two of Formula 1's best talents in Norris and Piastri

McLaren drivers share funny joke

While discussing the all-new MCL38, the team-mates took time to comment on the car’s looks in a video posted on X by McLaren, which has racked up nearly 6,000 likes.

Norris shared a dim view of his new machinery, stating that: “All we really care about is if the car is fast.

“If we’re going to be fast, we’ve got to look good doing it,” Piastri replied.

“And if we’re going to be slow, we should also look good doing it,” Norris hilariously responded.

Both drivers are clearly raring to go ahead of the longest Formula 1 season ever in 2024 – meaning more opportunities for them to snag a victory.

If they can continue how they left off last season, they could find themselves competing for a top three spot in the constructors’ championship.

