7 huge F1 rule changes for the record-breaking 2024 season

The 2024 season will be the longest in the history of the sport, comprising of a massive 24 races over the course of the year.

But beyond the expanded schedule, the upcoming season also brings a wave of rule changes aimed at enhancing competitiveness and the overall spectacle of the sport.

These changes, proposed during a recent meeting of the F1 Commission and awaiting final approval from the World Motorsport Council, touch upon various aspects of the sport, from review procedures and financial regulations to sprint format and technical specifications.

Let's now dive into the details of these changes and explore their potential impact on the 2024 season.

Key rule changes for 2024

1. Sprint format: One of the most important changes to the rules in 2024 is the sprint weekend format. The Sprint shootout, which determines the starting grid for the Sprint race, will be moved to Friday following the free practice session.

The Sprint race will take place on Saturday, followed by the traditional Grand Prix qualifying, which sets the stage for the main race on Sunday.

The six Sprints in 2024 are set to take place in China (April 19-21), Miami (May 3-5), Austria (June 28-30), Austin (October 18-20), Brazil (November 1-3) and Qatar (November 29 - December 1).

2. DRS activation: Drivers will now be able to activate the DRS during the race after one lap, rather than two.

3. Power Unit allocation: Teams will be allowed to use four power units per driver in 2024 and 2025 to accommodate the longer season.

4. Review time: Teams can now appeal a decision within four days instead of 14, with the potential for a 24-hour extension in special circumstances.

Teams will also be required to pay a deposit set by the FIA, which will only be returned if the petition is successful or if the FIA determines that "fairness requires" it to do so.

5. Fines: Breaking the rules comes at a steeper cost. Stewards can now impose €1m (~$1,080,000) in fines instead of €250,000 (~$270,000).

6. CapEx limits: Teams can now spend more on Capital Expenditure over the course of four years to upgrade their facilities.

Teams that finished in the bottom four in the standings since 2020 (Haas, Stake, Visa Cash App RB, and Williams) can spend $65 million, up from the initial $45 million.

Midfield teams (McLaren, Aston Martin, and Alpine) have their CapEx limit raised to $58 million, while the top three teams (Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari) can spend $51 million.

7. Roll hoop requirements: The roll hoop is a titanium structure mounted on top of the chassis and behind the driver's head to protect the head in the event of a rollover accident. For 2024, roll hoops must be able to withstand a much stricter load test, building on last year's changes introduced after Zhou Guanyu's horrific accident at the start of the 2022 British Grand Prix.

