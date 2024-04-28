McLaren leading fight for HUGE cash injection

According to reports, McLaren are favorites to land a significant sponsorship deal at the Miami Grand Prix ahead of a number of their key rivals.

The Woking-based outfit are currently in the process of chasing down the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari in Formula 1, with a future world championship bid their main ambition for 2026.

With both talented young superstars Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris tied down to new contracts keeping them there at least until that important 2026 year, when sweeping new regulations come into the sport, McLaren are confident they can continue to make huge strides.

Part of that growth will include bringing big-name investors on board as Ferrari have recently managed, causing a name change to the iconic red team in a record-equalling deal.

McLaren have an enviable driver lineup

Ferrari have announced a new sponsorship deal

McLaren ahead of F1 rivals for key deal

Ferrari's deal with Hewlett-Packard will transform the way the team operates heading into the future, and the Maranello-based team are also understood to be rivalling McLaren for a major cash injection from American credit card company Mastercard.

In fact, Sport Business are reporting that multiple F1 teams are interested in the same deal, with Mercedes and Aston Martin also said to have held discussions over the high-end sponsorship deal.

However, the publication are reporting that McLaren are clear favourites to land the illustrious deal, and that the Miami GP is where a final decision may be made.

Despite Ferrari's title sponsorship deal with HP, Mastercard would be happy with a low-tier contract with the most successful team on the F1 grid, while McLaren's proposal is supposedly for a more significant partnership.

