Young F1 star set for McLaren debut

A young Formula 1 hopeful is set to make his debut with McLaren in a different racing series.

Formula 2 champion Theo Pourchaire took part in two F1 practice sessions last season with the Alfa Romeo team - now known as Stake F1, and has continued on as reserve driver with the team in 2024.

The Frenchman stormed to the F2 title in 2023, leaving many to suggest that it would only be a matter of time before Pourchaire would be given a full-time F1 seat.

That may materialise amongst the chaos of the driver market heading into 2025 but, for now, Pourchaire has been taking part in the Super Formula series, a series that buoyed Liam Lawson into his starring role in F1 last season.

Theo Pourchaire won the F2 championship in 2023
Theo Pourchaire drove with Alfa Romeo in two F1 practice sessions in 2023

Pourchaire to make IndyCar debut

Now, alongside those Super Formula and Stake F1 reserve duties, 20-year-old Pourchaire has also been called up to race in an entirely different motorsport series.

The Frenchman will make his IndyCar debut this weekend, it has been announced, at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Pourchaire will race for McLaren's IndyCar team, Arrow McLaren, in place of David Malukas.

Malukas is currently recovering having undergone surgery on his left wrist following a mountain bike accident ahead of the season.

British racing driver Callum Ilott has been standing in for Malukas in recent races, but he will return to his role in the World Endurance Championship this weekend, prompting the opportunity for Pourchaire.

