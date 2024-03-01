F1 Qualifying Results: Bahrain Grand Prix times - Verstappen run CLOSE by rivals

Max Verstappen claimed pole for the Bahrain Grand Prix with a stunning lap, despite having been beaten in Q1 and Q2 by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc respectively.

The day's running should be a huge positive for fans hoping to see a competitive season, with the reigning champion being run close by a number of rivals - and Leclerc setting the fastest overall time of the day with his Q2 run.

The Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz in second and fourth were split by George Russell, whose team-mate Lewis Hamilton could only put his Mercedes eighth.

Last season's competitiveness appears to have - as expected - completely disappeared for Alpine though, their drivers finishing 19th and 20th in the session.

Pierre Gasly became the first - and far from the last - driver of the season to have a lap time deleted for exceeding track limits, getting his banker lap scrubbed within ten minutes of the session starting.

It was also a Friday to forget for Daniel Ricciardo who in the RB was eliminated in Q2 while also being beaten by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

F1 Qualifying Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:29.179sec

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.228sec

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.306sec

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.328sec

5. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.358sec

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.363sec

7. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.435sec

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.504sec

9. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.531sec

10. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.323sec

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

12. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

13. Alex Albon [Williams]

14. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

18. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

