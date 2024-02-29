Red Bull shock F1 RETURN revealed ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix

Red Bull have confirmed a return for a particular design feature on their RB20 car that has not been present since 2016.

The world champions head into 2024 with their RB20, hoping to maintain their dominance over the rest of the field.

Chief technical officer Adrian Newey and multiple other key figures from the Milton Keynes-based outfit have reiterated that the new car is an 'evolution' of the record-breaking RB19.

However, one aspect that has changed is a return to the iconic livery for a sponsor that became synonymous with Sebastian Vettel's four world championship-winning cars.

Clothing company Pepe Jeans were previously partnered with Red Bull from 2010-2016, before being removed from the livery ahead of the 2017 season.

Red Bull reveal new sponsor

Now, they are back, clearly visible on the new RB20 design, on top of one of the much-talked about sidepods.

Handing over the keys to Max 🔑 53 laps for Checo this morning and a best time of 1:31.483 ⏱️ #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/NkiIngZJs3 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 23, 2024

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to retain their titles that were claimed in record-breaking fashion in a phenomenal 2023 season, when the Milton Keynes-based outfit claimed 21 of a possible 22 race victories.

Max Verstappen will have been pleased to see his car looking ominous once again during pre-season testing, and the Dutchman has been given an over 80 per cent chance of claiming victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix by a supercomputer.

