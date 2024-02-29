Norris reveals F1 rivals pecking order at Bahrain Grand Prix

Lando Norris has praised his McLaren team for their progress over the last 12 months as they arrive at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Woking based outfit arrived at the Sakhir circuit with major brake problems last year – plaguing their pace and leaving them with a car knocked out in Q1.

Their subsequent recovery has been a sensational story as they achieved podiums and even a sprint win with Oscar Piastri last year.

But the 2024 Formula 1 grid looks to be tighter, making it more difficult for McLaren to enjoy some of the success they enjoyed towards the end of last season.

McLaren's MCL38 at pre-season testing in Bahrain

Norris: We're in a much better position

Speaking to the media in Bahrain, Norris shared his delight at the team’s march through the field.

"We have a rough idea of where we are at but we don't know where we stand. It's clear there is a top two then a bunch behind with Mercedes, Aston Martin and us.

"We're in a much better position than last year and that's the most important thing."

He and team-mate Oscar Piastri are set to work with each other until at least 2026 after signing new contracts in the last six months.

McLaren are building an impressive platform and if they can continue this rate of improvement – they could just be title challengers in 2025.

