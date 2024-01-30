McLaren F1 star unveils ambitious season targets

McLaren's Lando Norris is gearing up for the 2024 Formula 1 season with a fresh, lucrative contract and newfound confidence in his team's capabilities.

Aiming to now take the fight to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, Norris, armed with an upgraded car and bolstered support staff, is optimistic about challenging for grand prix victories.

With the experience gained from finishing as the runner-up in six of the last 14 races, Norris believes McLaren's recent enhancements, including a new wind tunnel and simulator, position him well to compete closely with top contenders like Verstappen and seven-time champion Hamilton.

Norris has an eye on glory

Lando Norris was a regular podium finisher in 2023 but could not surpass Verstappen

Lando Norris is full of belief heading into the 2024 F1 season

As Norris approaches 105 race starts without a win, he senses that victory is within reach.

“With how we improved last year, with the trajectory (we are on), with the knowledge of what we can further improve on from our learnings, there were moments we were close to winning races,” said Norris. “We were not miles away from a Red Bull.

“Last year, when you think of it, it was the most competitive car ever in Formula 1, and yet a few races we were extremely close.

“If you want to win one race, then we are as close as we have ever been since I've been here at McLaren, and for many, many years.

“If you asked me, ‘Do you think you can win races this year? I'd probably be more inclined to say yes'.”

