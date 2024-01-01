McLaren given New Year boost after poaching key F1 staff from rivals

Cal Gaunt

Monday 1 January 2024 15:57

Former Red Bull chief Rob Marshall and Ferrari engineer David Sanchez have officially completed their gardening leave, making them eligible to assume their newly appointed positions with McLaren.

The transition follows McLaren's technical restructuring in early 2023, which introduced Marshall and Sanchez as technical directors, joining Peter Prodromou in a revamped leadership structure, each overseeing specific areas of expertise.

Gardening leave, a customary practice in Formula 1 during such transitions, mandated a period of separation from their former teams to prevent the exchange of current information and ensure a fair playing field.

New roles at McLaren

Marshall, previously chief engineering officer at Red Bull, assumes the role of technical director, engineering and design, while Sanchez, the ex-Ferrari engineer, steps into the position of technical director, car concept and performance, succeeding James Key.

This strategic realignment, overseen by team principal Andrea Stella and endorsed by CEO Zak Brown, is deemed a "fundamental enabler" in McLaren's transformative journey.

