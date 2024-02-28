Oscar Piastri: 5 surprising facts about the McLaren rising star

From remote control champion to hattrick of titles, here are five interesting facts about McLaren's rising star, Oscar Piastri.

Oscar Piastri's 2023 debut season in Formula 1 has been one of quiet brilliance. Despite being a newcomer, he secured an impressive ninth-place finish in the drivers' standings, highlighted by an incredible Sprint victory in Qatar and two podium finishes in Qatar and Japan - making him the first rookie since Lewis Hamilton in 2007 to achieve multiple podiums.

Piastri's speed was also undeniable, setting the fastest lap in Las Vegas and Italy at Monza, further solidifying his position as a driver to watch. But beyond the statistics, there's a fascinating story waiting to be told.

Let's delve into five interesting facts about McLaren's young gun, Oscar Piastri, who is locked in with the team until 2026 and is primed to continue his meteoric rise.

Oscar Piastri: 5 things you probably didn't know

1. Italian roots, Australian heart: While Oscar calls Australia home, his Italian roots run deep. His parents migrated from Italy before his birth, leaving him with a dual heritage he proudly embraces.

2. Remote control prodigy: Unlike most F1 drivers who begin their journeys in karts, Piastri's first taste of motorsports came through the whirring wheels of remote-control cars. By nine years old, he was a world champion, already foreshadowing his competitive spirit. He then moved to karts and cars after moving to Europe.

3. A triple crown before F1: Before reaching the pinnacle of motorsport, Piastri dominated the lower categories. He achieved the remarkable feat of winning three consecutive championships – Formula Renault Eurocup, FIA Formula 3, and Formula 2 – becoming the first driver to do so.

4. Rookie royalty: Joining an elite club, Piastri shares a record with George Russell and Charles Leclerc, having secured both the Formula 3 and Formula 2 championships in his rookie seasons.

5. Mentored by a Red Bull great: Piastri's career trajectory is further bolstered by the guidance of Australian legend Mark Webber. Webber, alongside his wife, manages Piastri through their JAM Sports Management, providing invaluable experience and mentorship. This connection has undoubtedly played a crucial role in securing Piastri a seat in Formula 1 and shaping his development as a driver.

