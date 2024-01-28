Lewis Hamilton: 10 things you may not know about the F1 superstar

Lewis Hamilton may well be a seven-time F1 world champion who will be remembered as a legend long after he retires, but that doesn't mean there are still things you may not know about the British star..

Hamilton is a name synonymous with Formula 1. His seven world championships, record-breaking race wins, pole positions, and incredible driving skills paint a picture of a man laser-focused on motorsport.

But delve deeper, and you'll find a multifaceted personality far beyond the confines of the cockpit. So buckle up as we peel back the layers and reveal 10 surprising facts about the motorsport superstar.

10 interesting facts about Lewis Hamilton

1. He's a 'secret' singer: Hamilton isn't just a master of the racetrack; he's also a talented musician. He collaborated with American singer Christina Aguilera on the 2018 hit "Pipe" under the moniker 'XNDA' - something he only admitted two years later. He then said he's been writing and recording music for a decade!

2. He's a fashion icon: When he's not racing, Hamilton turns heads with his impeccable fashion sense. He's a regular at fashion weeks and the Met Gala, has collaborated with top brands such as Tommy Hilfiger for the Tommy x Lewis collection, and even has his own clothing line, "Plus 44" (more on that number later).

His influence even landed him a spot on the prestigious Business of Fashion 500, which celebrates "people shaping the global fashion industry of today and tomorrow."

3. He's set his sights on Hollywood: Yes, that's right! Hamilton has been quietly preparing for an acting career, reportedly hiring an agent and coach and even sending out audition tapes in recent years, hinting at future projects on the silver screen.

4. Hollywood came calling: Imagine starring in a $1.4 billion movie! That was almost Hamilton's reality. He was offered a role in the blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick' but the world champion turned it down due to his jam-packed F1 schedule.

"I was trying to get in Top Gun because I'm a massive fan of Top Gun, but I didn't have time to do any filming," he told ESPN. "But I had an opportunity to do it and I couldn't do it."

5. He's a film producer: While his on-screen debut might be on the horizon, Hamilton's ambitions extend beyond just being in front of the camera.

He's already established his own production company, "Dawn Apollo Films," with a focus on diverse storytelling.

The company is already working on two projects with Apple+: a feature-length documentary about Hamilton's incredible journey in F1, and an untitled F1 movie starring Brad Pitt and directed by 'Top Gun: Maverick' mastermind Joseph Kosinski.

This passion for film hints at a potential career shift after he hangs up his racing helmet.

6. He picked number 44 for a reason: The number on Hamilton's F1 car isn't a random choice. The seven-time world champion chose the number 44 because it was both his karting number when he was eight years old and his father's licence plate number.

"When I started racing when I was eight, the number plate on my dad’s car - he had this red Cavalier - was F44," Hamilton told PETRONAS Motorsports.

"So, he used 44 - it was his idea. And then it became the family lucky number."

7. He had a bold McLaren dream: At just 10 years old, Hamilton walked up to the then McLaren boss, Ron Dennis, at an award ceremony in 1995 and said, "Hi, I’m Lewis Hamilton. I won the British championship, and one day I want to be racing your cars."

Just three years later, his father Anthony received a call from Dennis offering to financially support his son's career in the future.

8. He's the fourth F1 driver to receive a knighthood: In 2021, Hamilton was knighted by Prince Charles, just days after he was denied a record-breaking eighth world title.

He became the fourth F1 driver to be bestowed with this honour, following Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss, and Sir Jackie Stewart.

9. He has Brazilian citizenship: In 2021, Hamilton's win celebration at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix with the Brazilian flag caught the eye of Congressman Figueiredo, who later proposed the idea of honorary citizenship for the Brit.

Then, in 2022, he officially became an honorary Brazilian citizen after a vote in Brazil's National Congress passed.

Hamilton received the honour at the Chamber of Deputies, where he acknowledged the deep influence of Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna and the support he had received from the country throughout his career.

10. He owns an NFL team: In 2022, Hamilton became a part-owner of the three-time Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos NFL franchise.

In a landmark sports acquisition, the Brit joined the Walton-Penner family ownership group, which reportedly bought the team for a staggering $4.65 billion, surpassing the $3.1 billion sale of Chelsea Football Club as the most expensive sports franchise deal ever.

This foray into American football showcases his interest in expanding his sporting influence and supporting diversity in team ownership.

