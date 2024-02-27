Every drivers' fate at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix has been predicted by a supercomputer, with Max Verstappen given an 80.10 per cent chance of starting 2024 off with a victory.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez has been predicted to have the best chance of beating the Dutchman, with Red Bull's ominous form during pre-season testing coming to the fore in these predictions made by the ActionNetwork supercomputer.

Verstappen dominated the 2023 season, winning 19 of a possible 22 races on his way to a third successive world championship title, while Red Bull only lost one race all season.

Of Red Bull's challengers, the supercomputer expects McLaren to be the closest in Bahrain, with Lando Norris given a 3.30 per cent chance of winning the race, and a 32.40 per cent chance of claiming a podium finish.

Red Bull dominated the 2023 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton is hoping to challenge Max Verstappen once again in his final season with Mercedes

ActionNetwork believe Max Verstappen will continue from where he left off in 2023

Hamilton's winless run to end in 2024?

Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton apparently has the third best chance of winning in Bahrain, ahead of Norris and his future team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Seven-time champion Hamilton has not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, and is desperately hoping to change that in 2024.

The biggest differentiation between team-mates comes at Williams, with Alex Albon predicted to finish 11th and Logan Sargeant down in last place.

Sargeant has also been given a 31.40 per cent chance of having a DNF in Saturday's race, not what the American needs ahead of a crucial sophomore season for his F1 future.

