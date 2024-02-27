close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix result predicted for EVERY driver

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix result predicted for EVERY driver

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix result predicted for EVERY driver

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix result predicted for EVERY driver

Every drivers' fate at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix has been predicted by a supercomputer, with Max Verstappen given an 80.10 per cent chance of starting 2024 off with a victory.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez has been predicted to have the best chance of beating the Dutchman, with Red Bull's ominous form during pre-season testing coming to the fore in these predictions made by the ActionNetwork supercomputer.

READ MORE: Horner Red Bull investigation 'COMPLETED' as new verdict date given

Verstappen dominated the 2023 season, winning 19 of a possible 22 races on his way to a third successive world championship title, while Red Bull only lost one race all season.

Of Red Bull's challengers, the supercomputer expects McLaren to be the closest in Bahrain, with Lando Norris given a 3.30 per cent chance of winning the race, and a 32.40 per cent chance of claiming a podium finish.

READ MORE: F1 confirm HISTORIC rule change for the 2024 season

Red Bull dominated the 2023 F1 season
Lewis Hamilton is hoping to challenge Max Verstappen once again in his final season with Mercedes
ActionNetwork believe Max Verstappen will continue from where he left off in 2023

Hamilton's winless run to end in 2024?

Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton apparently has the third best chance of winning in Bahrain, ahead of Norris and his future team-mate Charles Leclerc.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Horner allegations lost Red Bull 'MONTHS' of development claims Villeneuve

Seven-time champion Hamilton has not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, and is desperately hoping to change that in 2024.

The biggest differentiation between team-mates comes at Williams, with Alex Albon predicted to finish 11th and Logan Sargeant down in last place.

Sargeant has also been given a 31.40 per cent chance of having a DNF in Saturday's race, not what the American needs ahead of a crucial sophomore season for his F1 future.

READ MORE: Full F1 2024 season schedule with UK start times confirmed

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez pre-season testing Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast

  • Yesterday 15:57
Verstappen's Red Bull first tainted by historic F1 curse - Bahrain GP stats
Bahrain Grand Prix

Verstappen's Red Bull first tainted by historic F1 curse - Bahrain GP stats

  • March 7, 2023 11:42

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix result predicted for EVERY driver

  • 35 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Sauber F1 team delivers CRUCIAL 2026 Audi entry update

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star appears to give Steiner huge SNUB heading into new season

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen F1 contract EXIT clause revealed by Red Bull boss

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Horner and Red Bull investigation given SCATHING verdict by F1 legend

  • Yesterday 09:13
Latest F1 News

Horner Red Bull investigation 'COMPLETED' as new verdict date given

  • Yesterday 08:29
More news

Kalender

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x