F1 star reveals major feeder series problem hampering young drivers

Williams' Logan Sargeant has revealed his thoughts on the F2 feeder series, suggesting that the gap between it and F1 is 'too big'.

The American believes that F2 cars are 'not quite quick enough' as he heads into his second season in F1.

The American struggled to come to grips with the Williams car in his rookie season, and wasn't able to score his first point in the sport until the United States Grand Prix.

Despite team-mate Alex Albon scoring 27 points in what looked to be a much-improved Williams car, Sargeant spent most races in 2023 right at the back of the grid.

He did, however, do enough to secure a drive for 2024, with Williams deciding to retain the American and give him another season to prove his skills as a racer.

Sargeant's F2 experience

Now, he has suggested that his poor form in the early part of 2023 may have been down to the level up in his skillset that F1 required, having spent just one full season in F2.

“It's definitely helped 100 per cent," he told Motorsport.com.

"I think F2 is a great series that has great drivers, but I think the gap between the cars is probably a bit too big for what it should be.

“There are just so many more fine details in F1, and there's just so many more things that add into performance than just getting in the car and driving like you do in F2.

“There are so many things that you can do from a driving aspect that you can't do enough to in an F2 car.”

