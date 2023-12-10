F2 champion to leave series after being denied F1 seat

Anna Malyon

Formula 2 champion Theo Pourchaire has voiced his disappointment at not securing a Formula 1 seat for the 2024 season, revealing that he won't be returning to race in F2.

The French driver not only secured the F2 championship, finishing 11 points ahead of Frederik Vesti, but also made appearances in multiple FP1 sessions for Alfa Romeo during the F1 season.

However, with every seat being confirmed for the 2024 F1 calendar, Pourchaire won't be taking the wheel in F1 next season. This isn't an uncommon scenario for F2 champions of late, as Felipe Drugovich remains without a seat, and Oscar Piastri had to wait a year before securing one.

During the FIA prize-giving ceremony, Pourchaire received his F2 championship trophy but also voiced his disappointment at not securing an F1 seat.

“I think I’m the third F2 champion in a row to not be promoted to F1,” Pourchaire said. “It can happen, it’s not because you are an F2 champion that you will have a place in F1.

“But I’m disappointed, to be honest. Because I’m an F2 champion, I did some good results in the past. I did my best. The goal that the Sauber Academy told me was to win the championship – and I did it. So it’s like this.

“It’s a bit of wrong timing, wrong place probably. Because there’s just no space next year in F1.Of course I think at the end of 2024 there’s a lot of drivers without a contract, but I will not be racing in F2.

“That’s why I want to keep racing and show myself to the Formula 1 paddock as well that I’m able to be really fast and that I deserve a place there. So I don’t think there’s a big issue in the system.”

Pourchaire future

Pourchaire also discussed his plans for the next season, after insisting that he will not be staying in the F2 division.

“For me, I would like to do a championship next year,” Pourchaire added. “Driving in an F1 car for some testing days – it’s good, but it’s a lot of money and not every Formula 1 team can afford that. So unfortunately I think it will not be the case for me with the Sauber Academy.

“So I’ll try just to find a place in a good championship. So Super Formula is I think the best option for me.”

The Sauber academy driver also highlighted that other former F2 champions should have the opportunity to race in F1 based on their impressive results, emphasising it as a collective ambition rather than solely his own.

Felipe Drugovich also won the F2 championship and is without a F1 seat

“But for sure a Formula 2 champion normally deserves a place in F1,” Pourchaire said. “Because even if it’s in the third season we saw that Felipe Drugovich I think in FP1 is always really quick. He’s ready to jump in an F1 car.

“So I think he also deserves a place in F1. But it’s like this. I mean we have to be realistic, and if we don’t have any places, it’s part of motorsport.”

