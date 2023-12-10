Brundle makes Hamilton grid walk PROMISE

Anna Malyon

Martin Brundle has promised that Lewis Hamilton will make a return and appear on his famous Formula 1 grid walks feature, despite the Brit's superstitions.

The grid walks by Sky Sports F1 pundit Brundle are renowned in the sport. They take place on the lead-up to the Grand Prix on Sundays, featuring funny but also awkward interviews with various celebrities and drivers.

However, Hamilton has intentionally avoided the grid walks in recent years after being informed that every time he spoke to Brundle on the grid, it correlated with him crashing during the race.

This prompted Brundle to address Hamilton's avoidance of him on the grid walks, assuring that he intends to have him back for interviews before the end of his career.

“Yeah, I do, and I will,” Brundle said during a Q&A session with Sky Sports F1.

“But then also, somebody convinced Lewis that every time he talked to me on the grid, he crashed. But I spoke to two of the three podium drivers on the grid in Abu Dhabi and actually could have spoken to Max as well if I'd have been a bit sharper, so I didn't bring them bad luck.”

Yet despite the accusation, when Hamilton crashed during the Qatar Grand Prix, Brundle wasn't anywhere near the track. So, this time, he's off the hook for any grid walk jinx.

Favourite grid walk

Brundle was also questioned about his standout grid walk interaction from the 2023 season, given that he had engaged with numerous prominent figures.

"Oh my goodness, what a year it's been grid walking,” added Brundle. “I loved talking to Florence Pugh, for example, on the on the grid in Silverstone and Maria Sharapova in Abu Dhabi, just meeting nice people who are enjoying our sport.

“And then I've had some car crash moments with Machine Gun Kelly and Shaquille O'Neal, whose answer was short and sweet, but nobody's ever called him short and sweet before, I don't think.

“I've maintained my position of never watching one, so I have no idea. I'll leave that for other people to decide, but it's nice to meet nice people.

“But actually I love talking to the drivers as well, because that's a unique sports broadcasting opportunity. So in the end, it will be quick interactions with drivers that I enjoy most.”

Brundle recently extended his current contract by an additional two years, providing him with more opportunities to pursue that desired Hamilton interview on the grid walk.

