F1 star claims final Hamilton win at Mercedes 'would NOT be incredible'
Oscar Piastri has shut down the prospect of Lewis Hamilton winning in his final season with Mercedes in hilarious fashion.
The 2024 season will be the 12th and final season that the seven-time world champion will race for the Silver Arrows, marking the end of a historic partnership that has spanned over Hamilton’s entire F1 career, beginning with his Mercedes-powered McLaren.
The Brit will complete a sensational move to Ferrari for the 2025 season, signing a multi-year contract at Maranello.
Piastri puts down incredible final Hamilton win
While he has seen incredible success with the team with six of his seven world championship coming in Mercedes machinery, Hamilton has struggled to extract consistent performances from his car during the ground effect era.
The 39-year-old has not won a race since 2021 and he is determined to end his time with the team on a high note, but McLaren’s Piastri could not help but brush aside his fellow driver with a laid back comment.
Appearing on The Fast and the Curious podcast, a presenter asks the Aussie if it would be incredible if Hamilton triumphed this season in his final year with Mercedes.
To which Piastri jokingly responded: "No, it would not be incredible... What are you talking about?"
"I think Oscar Piastri wins his first world championship is a much better story."
The 22-year-old will embark on his second season in F1 in 2024, having won Rookie of the Year last season with two podiums and a sprint race win in Qatar.
