Verstappen fails to rule out Hamilton-style Ferrari move

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has said that it's 'not even in' his head that he wants to drive for Formula 1's most successful team in Ferrari at the moment, but that he would 'never say never' to a move.

The Red Bull driver has just enjoyed two extremely dominant seasons with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, and in 2023 had the chance to break multiple records in a car that team principal Christian Horner described as 'the most successful car in F1 history'.

Despite this, he has recently seen one of the greatest drivers of all time in Lewis Hamilton make the move to Ferrari in time for the 2025 season, a move which shocked the F1 world.

The Brit seeks to cement his legacy in the sport by winning with the Maranello-based outfit, who are the most successful and iconic team in the sport's history.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Max Verstappen has won three world championships in a row

Verstappen to drive for Ferrari one day?

Verstappen and Hamilton were once arch rivals following the fantastic title battle of 2021, in which Verstappen came out on top, but 39-year-old Hamilton has now failed to win a race since that particular season.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has claimed 35 wins and three world championships since Hamilton last won a race, and that makes him very confident in the abilities of his current team.

“I don't want to sound disrespectful or whatever. I have a lot of respect for the brand Ferrari, but I'm very happy where I am at the moment," he told media at Red Bull's 2024 season launch.

“I'm comfortable in the environment that I'm in, so for me, it's not something that I'm looking for, to change.

“But again, in my life also, I know from what I've experienced so far, I never say never with things. But for me now, it's not even in my head.

“But again, it's only Formula 1. I want to do more things than Formula 1 as well," he continued.

“But if he's happy with that move, then he should go, I think it will look cool. And of course, I hope for them that it's going to be success. But you don't know at the moment."

