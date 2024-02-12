Brundle blasts 'half-finished' F1 cars

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle has slammed some of the 'glum and half-finished' Formula 1 car designs that have recently populated the off-season.

In what has been a busy couple of weeks, teams have been scrambling to show off their cars for the upcoming 2024 season, with Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari all to come before testing later in February.

While the excitement of it all has had F1 fans gripped, both Alpine and Haas' unveiling left a confusing and underwhelming tone amongst F1 Twitter (X).

Both teams have decided to go with a largely black livery, with Alpine even unveiling two different designs which looked very much alike. This was despite the Enstone-based team teasing an all-pink livery in the run-up to their big season launch.

The trend for darker, more monotone liveries has come from the marginal gains that can be made by taking colour away from the car, causing a slight decrease in weight.

Alpine released two liveries which both looked very much alike

Aston Martin have received praise for their sleek new design

Martin Brundle's gridwalks have become synonymous with F1 coverage

F1's boring car designs

Now, Brundle has suggested a reward should be given to teams who decide to instead attempt to make F1 a more colourful place.

He cited Aston Martin's recent launch as proof that cars can still look good while being fast, with the newly-named Visa Cash App RB team also receiving praise recently.

Taking to X, Brundle said: "The Aston looking classy. Teams should be rewarded with a weight allowance for more complete liveries which will stand out on track for spectators and viewers.

"The field should look dynamic, it’s F1. Some of them look glum and half finished."

