First 2024 F1 car launch RIDICULED with 'clown show' memes

Formula 1's return to racing took a step closer this week, with the revealing of Haas' new car for 2024, the first team to give us their full car unveiling.

While F1 news has been dominated by Lewis Hamilton's decision to switch teams for the start of the 2025 season, Haas prevailed with their big reveal to bring some normality back to F1 Twitter (X).

It will be the team's first season in the sport without their talismanic figure Guenther Steiner, who was relieved from his duties after Haas finished bottom of the constructors' championship in 2023.

He instead has been replaced by Ayao Komatsu, who has made the step up having been with the team since their inception in the sport back in 2016.

Ayao Komatsu has replaced Guenther Steiner as Haas team principal for 2024

Haas are the first team to reveal their 2024 car

F1 Twitter reacts to Haas unveiling

Now, many users have been commenting on the lacklustre new car design, which looks very similar to their 2023 car.

In 2024, Haas changed its livery. pic.twitter.com/IrrA2S02ue — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) February 2, 2024

Haas launched their livery today pic.twitter.com/vCiBsV1khB — The Racing Pilot (@theracingpilot) February 2, 2024

Another year of carbon liveries pic.twitter.com/OkaHyYY4bu — dystainak (@dystainak) February 2, 2024

Haas after launching their car pic.twitter.com/VfxFbzQVN1 — Miss Formula 1 (@Miss_Formula1) February 2, 2024

A couple of others commented on how hard it must've been for Haas to be announcing their 2024 car amid the biggest story of the week, Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari.

You’ve gotta feel for Haas trying to launch a car today when everyone is still in complete shock — Matt Gallagher (@MattP1Gallagher) February 2, 2024

The biggest news this week — dystainak (@dystainak) February 2, 2024

