F1 team teases PRETTY new 2024 livery

Alpine have given fans a glimpse of what might be to come for them in 2024, with a bold new colour change being teased over on social media.

The Enstone-based team, who have historically raced in a mainly blue livery since they re-branded from Renault back in 2021, appear to have designed a livery that contains more of their secondary, pink colour - which they have raced in a handful of times in 2022 and 2023.

Alpine head into 2024 on the back of a tumultuous 2023 campaign, with power problems and a mass exodus of important personnel hampering their progress.

Buoyed by an injection of cash from a whole host of sporting stars, the team will now be hoping to make an impression on the top five in the constructors' championship.

Alpine's car in recent seasons has featured a mainly blue design

Bruno Famin is fairly new to his position as team principal at Alpine

Alpine have recently received an injection of cash from a number of superstars, including Travis Kelce

Alpine's 2024 car unveiling

French driver Esteban Ocon has recently provided a rather negative spin on what may be to come for Alpine in 2024, stating that they are already looking a little 'slow'.

Last week, the team treated their fans to a video showing a first-time firing up of their new power unit, and now they have gone one step further by revealing what looks to be a new colour scheme.

Blending in is the new standing out 😉 pic.twitter.com/sDImqnKzc5 — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 16, 2024

Alpine will not be officially launching their car until February 7, the second-earliest confirmed date on the F1 grid.

