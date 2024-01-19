F1 team teases PRETTY new 2024 livery
F1 News
F1 team teases PRETTY new 2024 livery
Alpine have given fans a glimpse of what might be to come for them in 2024, with a bold new colour change being teased over on social media.
The Enstone-based team, who have historically raced in a mainly blue livery since they re-branded from Renault back in 2021, appear to have designed a livery that contains more of their secondary, pink colour - which they have raced in a handful of times in 2022 and 2023.
Alpine head into 2024 on the back of a tumultuous 2023 campaign, with power problems and a mass exodus of important personnel hampering their progress.
Buoyed by an injection of cash from a whole host of sporting stars, the team will now be hoping to make an impression on the top five in the constructors' championship.
Alpine's 2024 car unveiling
French driver Esteban Ocon has recently provided a rather negative spin on what may be to come for Alpine in 2024, stating that they are already looking a little 'slow'.
Last week, the team treated their fans to a video showing a first-time firing up of their new power unit, and now they have gone one step further by revealing what looks to be a new colour scheme.
Blending in is the new standing out 😉 pic.twitter.com/sDImqnKzc5— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 16, 2024
Alpine will not be officially launching their car until February 7, the second-earliest confirmed date on the F1 grid.
READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live