F1 team hit back at critics over livery mockery

Alpine have released a funny video in response to criticism relating to the livery of their 2024 car.

The Anglo-French team, who finished sixth in the 2023 constructors championship, revealed their strikingly different 2024 challenger, the A524, on Wednesday alongside their A424 hypercar, which Mick Schumacher will drive.

Alpine has collaborated with Argentinian artist Felipe Pantone to design a carbon fibre-based livery used in 16 races this year, with a pinker design used in the remaining eight races.

However, the livery hasn’t been unusually welcomed, with critics pointing out the lack of colour on the car as teams looked to shed weight by removing paint. Alpine saw the funny side of the criticism and posted a jokey video on X pointing out the amount of carbon fibre on the new car.

cArBon FiBeR? 👀🖤 pic.twitter.com/bu3T15abeV — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 8, 2024

Paint is out, carbon fibre liveries are in

Alpine was not the first team to reveal a bare livery, with McLaren integrating carbon fibre and its traditional papaya colours to produce a striking design for 2024.

Haas also launched a basic livery for 2024 using its red, white, and black colours, with the only significant change between the 2023 and 2024 designs being black covering the front nose section rather than white.

Williams also revealed a reasonably unchanged livery for 2024, with a subtle tribute to the team’s late founder, Frank Williams, included on the engine cover. The design incorporates Williams’ trademark arrow, which he used during his first stint as an F1 team owner from 1969 to 1976

However, only some teams are abandoning colour, with RB revealing a dark blue design for the VCARB 01 driven by Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

Sauber also revealed a striking livery for its C44, with bright green, the colours of new title sponsor Stake, replacing former sponsor Alfa Romeo red to form a black and green design.

