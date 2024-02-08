Wolff reveals 'punch in the nose' following Hamilton Ferrari switch

Toto Wolff has revealed the tough nature of Formula 1 following Ferrari boss and close friend Fred Vasseur’s swoop for his star driver Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season.

Vasseur has signed Hamilton up to a possible three-year contract with the Scuderia, just a matter of months after he signed a two-year extension with Toto Wolff and Mercedes.

While most of the paddock were convinced that Hamilton would retire as a Silver Arrows driver, it appears he had a change of heart and will now embark on a new journey.

It has left Wolff with a hole to fill at Mercedes, but he insists that there are no hard feelings between himself and fellow team boss Vasseur after the move.

Toto Wolff has worked alongside Lewis Hamilton for 11 years at Mercedes

Wolff: We punch each other in the nose

“I have great respect for Fred, not only as a racing manager, but also as a long-time friend,” Wolff told various media outlets.

“But when he took the role in Ferrari, it was clear that he needs to do the best he can for Ferrari and use every opportunity in order to do that. So, there is no bad feeling towards Fred trying to get the best employees, the best drivers. So that has no effect on the relationship.

“It is a tough competition. It is a cut-throat environment. And as much as I try to do the best for our group, he will do that for Ferrari.”

Asked if he had spoken directly to Vasseur since Hamilton's switch, Wolff replied: “Yeah, numerous times. We’re coordinated on our communications and I speak to him multiple times every week.

Fred Vasseur has pinched Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes

“And you know, it’s a little bit like rugby, we punch each other in the nose, but we are able to get off the pitch and have a respectful relationship.”

It’s this fighting nature that could help the 2024 F1 season turn out to be one of the best we have witnessed in a while.

Having fought so closely on track in 2023, Mercedes and Ferrari are perfectly poised to continue their battle this season as both chase Red Bull for the chance to dethrone their dominance.

