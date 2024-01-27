Norris reveals contract discussions with F1 rivals before McLaren signing

Lando Norris has said that he did have 'little discussions' with some of McLaren's Formula 1 rivals, before deciding to sign a new contract with the Woking-based team.

The Brit penned a new long-term deal with McLaren earlier this week, taking his already healthy contract beyond the 2026 season, when regulation changes could provide a great opportunity for the papaya team.

Norris is still yet to win a race in his relatively young career, and he heads into his sixth season in the sport desperately trying to change that in 2024.

With the new regulations sweeping into the sport in time for the 2026 season, teams are gearing up to get their driver line-ups confirmed, with Charles Leclerc signing with Ferrari just a day before Norris' announcement.

Norris has followed his young team-mate Oscar Piastri in confirming his place with McLaren until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will remain as team-mates until at least the end of the 2026 season

Lando Norris has been on the podium 13 times in his career, but never as a race winner

McLaren are attempting to build a championship-winning team

Norris to Red Bull rumours

Now, the young Brit has said that some of the rumours linking him with other teams including Red Bull and Audi - who will be joining the F1 grid from 2026 - weren't entirely untrue, citing discussions with key team personnel.

"There's always discussions every now and then," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm not going to lie and say no, there's always little discussions and you talk to people and see 'what could you offer' kind of thing but it never went further than that.

"There's always been things in the media and stories being written and that's never the best thing for everyone here back in the factory," he continued.

"If you're working away making a part that's going to be on my car, if you see Norris has links to here or there, it's never probably the best thing to see.

"So for the team's sake I think it's always why we wanted to get it done now just to put those rumours to rest. And that was it. I was convinced this is where I want to stay so as much as there were 'hey, how are you?' kinds of things at other places, it never went further than that, and as soon as I came back here it was a done deal."

