Verstappen makes BLUNT F1 salary admission in comparison to Hamilton

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has given a rather coy response when asked about his salary compared to that of Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton has the most race victories, pole positions and the joint most amount of world championships in F1 history but, despite his recent new contract, it's believed that Verstappen earns more than the 39-year-old.

Verstappen's bonuses for his supreme season in 2023, where he broke multiple records while dominating the rest of the field, puts his earnings firmly above Hamilton's, who would not have received much more than his base salary having not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The dominant Dutchman claimed 19 race wins in 2023, as well as winning both the drivers' and constructors' championships with his Red Bull team.

Max Verstappen is a three-time Formula 1 world champion

Max Verstappen claimed 19 race wins in 2023, including 10 in a row

Lewis Hamilton is known to have a rather lavish lifestyle off the track

Verstappen's net worth

While this figure is expected to rise this season, Forbes estimates the Dutchman's earnings in 2023 at a whopping $70 million per year, including a base salary of $45 million and performance-related bonuses of $25 million.

But Verstappen's riches aren't just confined to F1. Although he lost his long-time sponsor, Jumbo Supermarkets, which backed him even before arriving in the sport, he still boasts a lucrative portfolio of endorsements with brands like Electronic Arts (EA Sports), Heineken, and Viaplay, reportedly adding $4 million to his coffers annually.

Speaking in an interview with The Times, Verstappen was asked about his salary in comparison to Hamilton's.

"Maybe, I'm not sure," he laughed, when it was posed that he may have earned more than the seven-time world champion.

Verstappen will head into the upcoming 2024 season hoping to maintain his level of dominance over Hamilton, his team-mate Sergio Perez, and the rest of the F1 field.

READ MORE: Verstappen makes luck claim on Hamilton and Schumacher success