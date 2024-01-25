Verstappen makes luck claim on Hamilton and Schumacher success

Max Verstappen believes luck would have to play a part for him to overtake Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's record seven world titles.

Despite a strategic bid for a landmark 1,000 laps led in a single season in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen remains indifferent to F1 records and statistics.

The Dutch driver, often contemplating pursuits beyond F1, has expressed his interest in exploring other categories, like GT racing.

While speculation swirls around the possibility of Verstappen clinching eight world championships by the end of his Red Bull contract in 2028, he maintains a non-committal stance when asked about surpassing the records set by Hamilton and Schumacher.

Max Verstappen has often said he may not stay in F1 long enough to reach eight world titles

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher are level on seven world championships each

Max: I've achieved what I wanted to

“If it happens, it happens,” he told The TImes.

“But you need to be lucky to be in a great car for a longer period of time. You’re very dependent on the material you have.

“When I won my first title, I said, everything that comes next is a bonus because, realistically, in F1, I’ve achieved everything that I wanted to achieve.

“Being on the podium, having a pole position, winning a championship. These kinds of things were my dream to achieve in Formula 1. From now on, I’m just, yeah, trying to stay on top.”

READ MORE: Verstappen makes Mercedes winning start as fans react to stunning switch