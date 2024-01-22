Verstappen makes Mercedes winning start as fans react to stunning switch

Max Verstappen is of course favourite to win the 2024 Formula 1 title, but that's not stopping the triple world champion from still causing a shock after a surprise Mercedes revelation.

The Dutchman is of course a Red Bull star, helping the team to back-to-back constructors' world championships as well as his own personal success, that has even caught up with NFL fans stateside.

That success has come at a cost to Mercedes, who having dominated F1 up until the end of 2021, have only won one race since Verstappen started his own domination.

However, Verstappen has given his major rivals a rather unexpected gift after storming to a race win while driving a Silver Arrows car.

After taking part in the online Daytona 24 hour race, Verstappen was behind the wheel of a Mercedes as he triumphed for his sim racing outfit and Red Bull backed Team Redline driving a Mercedes AMG GT3.

Max Verstappen has been a huge feature in the online racing world

Verstappen has enjoyed plenty of on-track battles over the years against Mercedes

Verstappen lands major Mercedes win

The 26-year-old triumphed on Sunday night and it comes less than a week after his sim racing return to action brought a surprising result at the same track as part of the Real Racers Never Quit series.

Fans though could not help notice the irony of Verstappen and Mercedes combining to form a successful partnership.

One fan said: "Max winning in a merc...Who would have thought...."

More joked on how Mercedes needed Verstappen to end the winless run, saying: "Ah thats how Mercedes can get a win in 2024" and "The only winning a Mercedes will be doing this year".

Others were just relieved of seeing Verstappen pick up a win ahead of the start of the new F1 season, adding: "Max starting the year off with a W."

The only winning a Mercedes will be doing this year — dystainak (@dystainak) January 21, 2024

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix