Verstappen suffers nightmare incident during major endurance race

Max Verstappen suffered a nightmare incident midway through the sim version of the Daytona 24-hour endurance event as he prepares for the 2024 F1 season.

One of the biggest events on the simulation racing calendar, Verstappen competed in Saturday’s race with Team Redline alongside team-mates Ola Steinbraten and Gianni Vecchio in the GTD class.

Just days prior, the Dutchman made his return to racing as part of a 'Real Racers Never Quit' event, also for Team Redline at Daytona, where an early collision saw him limp home in eighth place.

And his misfortunes in sim racing continued as he came to blows with his team’s sister car.

Max Verstappen has begun his preparations for the 2024 season

The Dutchman has large amounts of experience in sim racing

Verstappen spins in Daytona 24 race

With 12 hours and 50 minutes left of the race and running in second in class, the three-time world champion had a scary brush with another Team Redline car, driven by Josh Thompson.

Thompson appeared to slow down much quicker than Verstappen was expecting, resulting in him colliding with the back of the car and sending the Dutchman into a spin.

Despite the accident, Verstappen was able to recover and guided his team to victory in the GTD class.

He is set to return to sim racing again on Tuesday 23rd January, where his Real Racers Never Quit championship will race in Formula 3 machinery at Silverstone before dropping down to F4 equipment for Mugello.

READ MORE: https://www.gpfans.com/en/f1-news/1011566/britain-fastest-man-f1-drive-to-survive-netflix-backs-effect/