Max Verstappen confirmed for hyped 24-hour race

Max Verstappen will be back in action behind the wheel of a car when he returns for an endurance event on Saturday.

The triple world champion will be competing in the sim version of the 24-hour Daytona race - a huge event on the simulation racing calendar.

Verstappen is likely to feature from the start of the race with his outfit, Team Redline, with the event starting at 1.15pm CET, (12.15pm UK), following confirmation from the team.

The race comes just days after Verstappen returned to racing, also at the Daytona circuit as part of the Real Racers Never Quit series.

Max Verstappen will once again go racing ahead of the 2024 F1 season

Max Verstappen has fully embraced the nature of sim racing

Verstappen will target endurance improvement

The Dutchman, perhaps in rusty condition following a winter break, was involved in an early collision before finishing down in a lowly eighth.

But the race was likely good preparation for Verstappen who will team up with Diogo Pinto and Sebastian Job ahead of the huge test around the American based circuit.

Verstappen does have prior experience with online endurance racing with the latest event taking place on the platform of iRacing.

Endurance racing is also an avenue Verstappen is looking towards in the future on the physical track, hinting wanting to race at the prestigious Le Mans 24 hour race where his father Jos competed, and teasing a partnership with two-time winner Fernando Alonso.

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live