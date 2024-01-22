Max Verstappen's fame has reached as far as the NFL play-offs game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, with his song playing out around the stadium.

The three-time world champion has become a superstar around the world, with an adaptation of the well-known song Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag first being audible at the Dutch Grand Prix, before taking the Formula 1 scene by storm.

The song, in which the main tune is simply changed to the words 'Max Verstappen', has received over two million views on YouTube, and has become a fixture of many F1-related TikTok videos and Instagram Reels.

Now, the song has been overheard in America at a completely different sporting event.

Travis Kelce recently became an investor in the Alpine F1 team

Max Verstappen is a three-time Formula 1 world champion

It's not the first NFL-F1 crossover to have occurred over the years

Kelce and Swift in attendance

In a thrilling match between the Bills and the Chiefs, which finished 27-24 to the Chiefs, the crowd could clearly be heard singing along to the original song, but replacing the words with Verstappen's name.

It hasn't been clarified whether Taylor Swift, who was in attendance watching her boyfriend Travis Kelce take to the pitch, sang along or not, but Kelce himself has recently become an investor with the Alpine F1 team.

If Verstappen was watching the match, it may well prove to be a nice little confidence-booster ahead of the upcoming 2024 season.

READ MORE: Verstappen ‘saved F1’ claims team insider