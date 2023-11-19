Ronan Murphy

What looks like Elvis, sounds like Elvis and celebrates like Elvis? Max Verstappen in Las Vegas, of course!

The Red Bull driver won his 18th race of the 2023 season as Formula 1 returned to the 'Entertainment Capital of the World' and entertained his colleagues over the radio as he celebrated the victory.

Talking to team boss Christian Horner on team radio after the chequered flag, Verstappen sang a few bars of Elvis Presley's 1964 classic song 'Viva Las Vegas.'

Verstappen had been critical of much of the off-track entertainment leading into the race but seemed to put his 'clownish' complaints behind him as he revelled in the success of another race win and belted out one of Elvis's most iconic songs.

Viva Las Vegas 🎶



Radio Red Bull is back as Max Verstappen wins the first ever Las Vegas Grand Prix! 📻 pic.twitter.com/3PtBxX2Gl8 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 19, 2023

Both Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez wore special Elvis-inspired race suits complete with the iconic gold belt and the tribute was on display again as both drivers climbed the podium after finishing first and third.

Verstappen revealed after the race that "it was a lot of fun out there," while Horner admitted that the Dutch driver might have finally warmed to the location after his initial doubts, telling Sky Sports F1 "I think he may have changed his mind about Vegas."

Time will tell whether Verstappen brushes up on his Arabic singers ahead of next weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for his victory song...

