F1 News Today: Hamilton and supermodel rumours run wild as Vettel returns to Red Bull territory with huge F1 star

Hamilton has been enjoying his winter break in style, taking trips to Paris and Brazil, taking part in some high-octane activities such as skydiving, and partying with some high-profile figures throughout the fashion world.

Vettel greets HUGE F1 star at Red Bull home

The four-time world champion bumped into a huge former rival at an unlikely venue.

Verstappen fever takes hold of major sporting event as Taylor Swift watches on

Max Verstappen's fame has reached as far as the NFL play-offs game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, with his song playing out around the stadium.

F1 rival ribs Ricciardo on social media in early 2024 mind games

George Russell has taken to social media to document his preparations for the 2024 season, and take a jovial pop at Daniel Ricciardo at the same time by tagging the Australian and claiming that 'real athletes sweat'.

Former F1 driver admits 'open wound' over missed Ferrari opportunity

Former F1 driver Robert Kubica has admitted he feels an ‘open wound’ remains over his missed opportunity at driving with Ferrari.

